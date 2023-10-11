ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.70

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.49, with a volume of 50534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

