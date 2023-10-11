ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Down to $40.75

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.75, but opened at $39.66. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 403,788 shares.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 954,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 701,601 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,776,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,141,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,739.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,075 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.