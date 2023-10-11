Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.25% of Prothena worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Prothena by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Prothena by 12,020.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,498 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 1,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 72,793 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth $1,033,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRTA opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $79.65.

Insider Activity at Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $234,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,590. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

Prothena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

