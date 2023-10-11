PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,150 shares during the period. PTC comprises about 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.08% of PTC worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after acquiring an additional 471,437 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 362.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 589,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 461,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $43,148,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 40.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,299,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,878,000 after purchasing an additional 373,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,652.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,448. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.