Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.77. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 253.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

