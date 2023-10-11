Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stake Lifted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 7,375.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 370.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.