QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.0% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.4 %

QCOM traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.