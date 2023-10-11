Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for about 0.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,117,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,472,000 after buying an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Airbnb by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,067,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,027,000 after buying an additional 95,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.15. 522,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $71,728,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183,435 shares in the company, valued at $303,126,281.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $71,728,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183,435 shares in the company, valued at $303,126,281.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,650,995 shares of company stock valued at $234,329,279 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

