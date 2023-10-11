Quantum Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,360 Shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 8.85% of AB Disruptors ETF worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FWD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.75. 21,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,371. AB Disruptors ETF has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography.

