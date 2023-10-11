Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMP remained flat at $69.00 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.