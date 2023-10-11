Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $252.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

