Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSW traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.86. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.83 and a 1 year high of $143.89.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.