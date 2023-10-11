Quantum Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 47.1% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,901. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $34.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The company had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,246 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,267.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,835 shares of company stock valued at $701,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.