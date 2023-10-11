Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,890,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,087. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

