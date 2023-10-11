Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $325,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.03. 5,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

