Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $471,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 25.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,263,000 after acquiring an additional 156,066 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,813,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.51. 87,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average of $187.96. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

