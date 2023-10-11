Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $608,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,859 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,222. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

