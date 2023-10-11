Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 17,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,118 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,175.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 304,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,138 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 266,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

