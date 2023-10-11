Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $862.82. 191,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $853.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.94. The company has a market cap of $356.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

