Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,178. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

