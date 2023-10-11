Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 11,800 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

Revolve Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 369,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,275. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

