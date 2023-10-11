Quantum Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,075,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.