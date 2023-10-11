Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 159 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.22. 621,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $3,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,446,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,328,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $3,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,446,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,328,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

