Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 451 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.56. The stock had a trading volume of 565,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,169. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.97. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

