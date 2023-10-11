Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gold Resource (GORO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN: GORO) in the last few weeks:
- 10/10/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/10/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/4/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/29/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/23/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gold Resource Stock Performance
Gold Resource stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.80.
Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
