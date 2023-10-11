Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gold Resource (GORO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN: GORO) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/10/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/4/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/29/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Gold Resource is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Gold Resource stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource Co. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Get Gold Resource Co alerts:

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Gold Resource by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 347,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 182,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.