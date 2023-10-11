Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Announces $0.37 Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Regency Centers Trading Up 1.1 %
REGCO traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. 1,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,920. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $24.36.
Regency Centers Company Profile
