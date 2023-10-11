Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Regency Centers Stock Up 1.1 %
REGCO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. 1,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,920. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $24.36.
About Regency Centers
