Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Plans $0.37 Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.1 %

REGCO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. 1,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,920. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.