Regency Centers Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:REGCO)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Regency Centers Trading Up 1.1 %
Regency Centers stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,920. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $24.36.
About Regency Centers
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Regency Centers
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.