Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $915.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $912.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $830.09. 48,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,643. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $818.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $782.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

