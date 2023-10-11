Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MARK opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Remark by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 630,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

Featured Stories

