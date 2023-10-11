Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of MARK opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Remark has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.95.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
