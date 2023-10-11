Reviewing Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) and Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) and Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beauty Health and Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 3 7 0 2.70 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Beauty Health presently has a consensus target price of $14.28, suggesting a potential upside of 143.65%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III.

This table compares Beauty Health and Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health -3.83% -3.84% -0.69% Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A -28.55% 0.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beauty Health and Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $390.68 million 1.99 $44.38 million ($0.14) -41.86 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III N/A N/A $200,000.00 N/A N/A

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Beauty Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.