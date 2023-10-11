Reviewing Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) & ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 3 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 162.37%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 187.70%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Orchestra BioMed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed N/A -27.57% -12.18% ClearPoint Neuro -96.00% -60.94% -39.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $147,000.00 1,621.85 -$2.73 million N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $20.55 million 6.04 -$16.43 million ($0.85) -5.93

Orchestra BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Summary

Orchestra BioMed beats ClearPoint Neuro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold retractors that are minimally invasive surgical device solutions. The company has a strategic collaboration with Medtronic for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker-indicated patients; and a strategic partnership with Terumo Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreements with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Neurotech, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

