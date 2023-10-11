RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

