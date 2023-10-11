Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.51 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $429.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $210.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039,284 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 129,321,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,293,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 1,098,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 60.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 921,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,552,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 585,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.