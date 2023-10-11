Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.13

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 171359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58.

Institutional Trading of Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

