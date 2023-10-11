RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of RIBT stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.49.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.06% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

