Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

RHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE RHI opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Robert Half by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter worth approximately $636,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

