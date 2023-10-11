Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.32. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $368,569.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,054.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $368,569.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,054.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,932 shares of company stock worth $5,437,784. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

