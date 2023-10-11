Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 5.7%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 104,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 911,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 4,767 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $73,745.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 10,312 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $216,861.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,784,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock worth $325,242 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,407,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after buying an additional 1,011,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,107,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after buying an additional 600,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

