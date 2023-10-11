Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $291.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.55 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

