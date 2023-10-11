Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $291.83 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.55 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.17.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.31.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

