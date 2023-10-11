Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.46% of Rogers worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $197,666,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 12,359.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 508,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $56,460,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.90. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $240.97.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $230.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.10 million. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rogers news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,056.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

