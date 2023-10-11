Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lowered by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $497.19 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $508.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

