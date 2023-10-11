Rosenbaum Jay D. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

