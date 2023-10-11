Rosenbaum Jay D. Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $258.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 203.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.37 and a 200-day moving average of $222.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.