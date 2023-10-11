Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

