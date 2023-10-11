Rosenbaum Jay D. Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.06. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

