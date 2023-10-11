Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) PT Raised to $54.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RPRX. TheStreet raised Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 235,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,683. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,420,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 454.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.