Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $206.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total transaction of $3,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,296,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,564,550.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total transaction of $3,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,296,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,564,550.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.