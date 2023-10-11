SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SALRF shares. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.
